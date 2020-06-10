As many of you may know, my husband, Mike Benedict, is running for County Court Judge. I have been quietly championing Mike’s campaign and supporting him however I can, but I feel the need to speak honestly, now more than ever. Neither Mike nor I have ever been involved with a campaign before, let alone managing one. We are not politicians, and neither one of us have ever sought public office. This experience has been at times amazing, enlightening, stressful, exhausting and back to amazing again (sometimes in a single day!). However, Mike wanted to do something important for the residents of Niagara County: give them a choice. And I am so proud of him for doing so.
My incredibly kind and resilient children have had to lose significant time with their dad (and at times, their mom) so that Mike could be accessible to residents, talk to those who needed to be heard, and continue to do great things for our community as he always has. And they do this willingly, and proudly, because they know their Dad is out there making a difference. This is not a man who all the sudden is donating to those in need, or all the sudden food shopping for his elderly neighbors, or just started coaching our youth because he decided to run for judge. This is just who this man is. He is not a politician. Mike is intelligent. He is kind. He is hard working and just.
We just don’t need more career politicians as judges. We need an honest, hard-working person with integrity that is unmatched. I would encourage everyone to look at Mike’s Facebook campaign page. You won’t see him promoting how many “likes” he has. Or pointing out how many billboards his donations were able to purchase. He uses it to show outreach to our community: planting flowers, ensuring that fresh (free!) produce reaches city families, placing flags on veterans’ graves, encouraging support of small businesses, and hopefully in the process he is inspiring others to do the same.
I know Mike Benedict better than anyone. If elected, you will get exactly what you have seen in his 15 years living in Lockport, and throughout his judicial campaign: a hardworking, smart and kind person that genuinely cares about the people of our community. He has proven time and time again that in his eyes, our laws should give no preference based on gender, race, age, class or political affiliation. As with everything he does in life, he will approach his duties from the bench with the utmost moral character, integrity and honesty.
Niagara County has a choice on June 23 that will impact our county for the next 10 years. I hope you all join me in choosing Mike Benedict for County Court Judge.
LAURA MISKELL BENEDICT, Lockport
