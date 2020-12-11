This is an open letter to members of the UAW Local 686 Retirees Chapter.
I want my UAW family and every single one of our retirees to know that it is the well being of my brothers and sisters that drives all of my decisions and the decisions and work of Local 686 and the Unit No. 1 president and leadership, as well as the direction of the international union, Region 9 director Jeff Binz and retiree director Ed Balukas.
The following letter was sent out to all local unions across the country, regarding the extended cancelation of all meetings and events. "Greetings: As the persistent surge of COVID-19 cases increase throughout our country, hospitals near capacity and multiple state restrictions, we are requesting that all local union meetings and events continue to be suspended until April 15, 2021, due to these coronavirus concerns. We will communicate any adjustments or modifications to this policy if encouraging changes occur with the status of this pandemic. We would also like to personally thank you for your hard work and dedication in serving the membership during these extremely difficult and challenging times. — In solidarity, Rory L. Gamble, international president."
The Local 686 UAW hall is closed until further notice because of COVID-19 for your safety. If you need to get a hold of the benefits office, call Sue Blood at the hall (433-6747) and she will get a hold of Irene Meyers. Irene's number at the plant is 439-3464; please leave a message so your call can be returned. The number to call for the UAW Medical Benefits Trust is 1-866-637-7555; for Aetna Member Services it's 1-855-406-4062 (TTY: 711); and for GM benefits, 1-800-489-4646.
I will keep all of our retirees informed about any changes involving our meetings and events. For updates and further notifications, please turn to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, the Niagara Gazette, WLVL 1340 AM and 105.3 FM radio.
I am sorry for all the inconvenience that this has caused, but, again, it's for the safety and well being of you, your family and friends. If you have any questions, call 434-0262.
Until we all meet again, stay safe and healthy. On behalf of myself and my executive board, we wish all of our members a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
In solidarity ...
SAL PUSATERI JR., president, UAW Local 686 Retirees Chapter, Lockport
