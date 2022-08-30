U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney attacked law enforcement for carrying out a legally obtained warrant to search Mar-a-Lago for classified documents, held illegally, that could damage U.S. intelligence gathering capabilities. “Don’t be fooled. This dirty FBI raid isn’t about ‘stolen documents’ or pee tapes,” Tenney stated on Twitter. She then went on, without evidence, to claim that the search was politically motivated to prevent Donald Trump from running for office again.
This isn’t the first time Trump has damaged or demeaned U.S. intelligence agencies, rather this is part of a pattern.
It is also a pattern for Republicans like Tenney to defend Trump’s antipathy for U.S. intelligence. In May 2017 President Trump gave sensitive, secret information about Israel to the Russians in the Oval Office, jeopardizing U.S. intelligence gathering ability. A high level CIA operative in Russia had to be removed for his own safety because of Trump's carelessness. In Helsinki Trump held a two-hour conference with Vladimir Putin then told a news conference he trusted Putin over U.S. intelligence. In 2018, Trump posted video of members of Seal Team Five revealing the team’s location and un-blurred faces. In 2019, Trump released classified images of a surveillance photo revealing highly classified U.S. surveillance capabilities, which allowed amateur satellite trackers to determine the photograph came from National Reconnaissance Office spy satellite USA-224. This is only a partial list of Trump’s compromising U.S. intelligence.
Tenney’s kowtowing to Trump and his failures to protect and defend the U.S. show how unfit she is to hold office.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
