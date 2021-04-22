This is an open letter to members of the UAW Local 686 Retirees Chapter.
I received a letter from the UAW International Union president in March, asking that all International Area Council meetings, travel and events remain suspended, and drop-in centers closed, per the Centers for Disease Control's continued discouragement of medium and large gatherings.
The decision of Regional Director Jeff Binz, Retiree Director Edward Balukas and the executive board of the Retirees is to postpone all meetings, including all UAW Region 9 Retirees area meetings, until further notice because of COVID-19.
For your safety and the safety of your families, the UAW hall is only open by appointment, for retirees and UAW members. (Call 716-433-6747). The benefits office is open by appointment as well.
If you received a letter from the Medical Trust about your dependents, please read the letter and mail it by May 15. If you don't, your spouse and dependent(s) will not be covered. If you have any questions, call the Medical Trust at 1-866-637-7555 (any time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday).
The summer picnic is on hold for now, but I will keep the Retirees informed. I am hoping things will change by Aug. 1, because we will have to follow the guidelines of the CDC and Erie County.
Also, I received applications for the UAW Region 9 Tom Fricano Scholarship Fund. They are available at the UAW hall, by appointment, and online at: region9.uaw.org. The deadline for filling out an application is June 30. The scholarship is open to active members' and retirees' children and grandchildren who are high school seniors this year.
The International Union and Local 686 UAW apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused for the past year for active and retired members of Local 686. On behalf of myself and the executive board of the Retirees Chapter, to you and your families: Stay safe and healthy.
In solidarity,
SAL PUSATERI JR., chapter president, Lockport
