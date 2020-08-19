To all UAW Local 686 Retirees:
I want my UAW family and every single one of our retirees to know that it is the well being of my brothers and sisters that is dictating all of my decisions and the decisions and work of your leadership, as well as the direction of the international union and Region 9, to postpone all Retirees Chapter meetings until January because of COVID-19. It's for your safety and your family's safety. The UAW hall is only by appointment only, to retirees and members only; to get an appointment, call the hall at (716) 433-6747.
All UAW Region 9 Retirees chapter meetings are canceled due to COVID-19. Because of the outbreak, we feel that is in the best interest of all our members.
However, Region 9 director Jeff Binz said we could hold our election on Tuesday, September 1, if we follow all guidelines. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UAW hall, 524 Walnut St., Lockport. All retirees can vote. Have your UAW card or license in hand for election of trustees only.
I will keep all of our retirees informed about any changes involving our meetings and our Christmas party. We have to follow all of the Erie County rules and regulations and the recommendations of our international union. The Medical Trust will not send representatives to the UAW hall this year to go over your benefits for the year and there will be no flu shots. For updates and further notifications, please turn to the Union-Sun & Journal, the Niagara Gazette and WLVL-AM radio.
I am sorry for all the inconvenience that this has caused, but it's for your safety and well being. In solidarity ...
SAL PUSATERI, JR., president, UAW Local 686 Retirees Chapter, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.