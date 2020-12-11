Through travel, my comprehension of American history has matured, incorporating facts not learned in school. Mark Twain’s quote about travel being fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness rings true. Truths learned through travel reveal an America not as perfect as portrayed in school.
Near Death Valley, we accidentally encountered Manzanar, about the size of Kenmore, N.Y. Manzanar is remnants of an internment camp that confined 10,000 Americans of Japanese descent, who survived by growing crops and working together, in a very hostile site. In reaction to Pearl Harbor, 17,000 Japanese Americans were forced to quickly liquidate homes and property for low prices, before being rounded up and restrained in 10 camps for three years. I didn’t learn that in school.
Electricity did not come to Daufuskie Island, S.C., until the 1950s and Black children were limited to a sixth-grade education. Telephones came in the 70s. A teacher there for a year, Pat Conroy, traveled daily by boat to the island and fell in love with the people. Conroy refused to allow corporal punishment of his students and eventually brought Black students to live with his white family in Charleston to provide education and was fired. In 1972 Conroy’s memoir “The Water is Wide” depicted institutional racism in the public school system and received an award from the National Education Association.
Museums of Midwest America told of buffalo meat left to rot as newcomers shot buffalo for sport, not meat, eradicating the core of the indigenous Native American culture. The Indian Removal Act (1830) gave states power to seize the more desirable land of Native Americans, forcing them to bleak reservations. In Hawaii the culture of indigenous people perished correspondingly.
Renamed attractions with indigenous titles listed first were a pleasant surprise in Australia and New Zealand.
Our founding fathers were free white males who gave themselves the power to trample others. White females, Black, brown, indigenous people were considered lesser, not equal, humans. Our founders learned that slavery was profitable. Racism, misogyny and gender issues continue today. If courageous Americans can be humble and honestly admit our sins, we can heal as the nation that we all love.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
