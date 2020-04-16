I named my son Anthony Dean Coty when he was born on May 13, 1967, at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital. Dr. Bois Golden delivered. Regrettably, I gave Anthony up for adoption.
With adoption laws lifted in 2020, adoptees are able to obtain adoption records. Half a lifetime, I have missed out on my child's life. For all the guilt in my being, my son needs to know how sorry his mom is. You are probably married, have children, maybe you're a grandpa. I have missed out on more than I can say.
Please let me be part of your life, son. I'm recovering from cancer surgery and you need this medical information; it's three generations battling cancer in this family now. I'm praying to God that you are in good health.
Please let me say how very sorry I am for leaving you at hospital with Social Services. I have never, ever forgiven myself for almost 53 years. I pray to God that you have had a good life.
PAULETTE COTY, Niagara Falls
