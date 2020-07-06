The coronavirus pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, a recent and horriﬁc instance in a 400-year history of violence and oppression in the United States, show us in stark clarity the many ways our society is divided. Statistics make it clear that people of African-American, Native American and Latino descent are proportionately more susceptible to disease and prejudice. Failures to provide major services and biased attitudes and behaviors are glaringly apparent.
The coronavirus came upon us so quickly that it left us in a position where there was little to do in the short term except pray, especially for those communities that have traditionally been denied their civil and human rights. We believe that it is time for better understanding and cooperation in our Western New York communities. This unprecedented crisis provides a unique opportunity for leaders and the community to make long overdue changes. We need to encourage a new dialogue in which we listen to those who often have been excluded and ignored in the past.
George Floyd’s death ignited a new sense of urgency about the imperative for change that resounds in the hearts of people of all races around the world. In addition to praying, we must strive continually not just for relief from the present pandemic, but also from the oppression and division that has held too many of humankind captive for too long. We need to create new lines of communication, new paths of cooperation, and a more generous way of thinking about and loving one another.
The Network of Religious Communities includes members of many faith communities in Western New York. We feel compelled to reach out to like-minded groups to achieve the daunting changes that are needed. Foremost among these changes are:
— Equal access to healthcare, employment, quality education and housing.
— The complete elimination of the racist practices that permeate our society.
— The fostering of true kinship among all people.
Working with all, we will ﬁnd new ways to cooperate with all religions, all levels of government and law enforcement, and philanthropic, business and private sector organizations. This is not to minimize all the work that has been done. We can strive to make this "A City, a Community of Good Neighbors,” a united Western New York in which all are welcome, valued, and included.
DR. STANFORD BRATTON, executive director, Network of Religious Communities, stanbratton@mac.comBRUCE and DENISE STRASSBURG, co-presidents, Network of Religious Communities, Wilson, bestrassburg@gmail.com
