Our withdrawal from Syria is just another example of the routine mind pollution that the President is using to warp the thoughts of Americans. In this case it is military minds.
It is the military whom the President plans on deploying in his final bid to remain as an American dictator without elections or choices other than himself. Blind obedience is what this president expects and what he intends to get in this all-out effort to have the military stand up and physically block those who intend to take back the White House from himself and Vladimir Putin. It is a plan to get the military to stand up for him and, in its blind obedience, react to his orders when he declares martial law, just as he claimed a false national emergency along the southern border of the United States.
We will know this is happening when this president declares the next election invalid, when he claims interference by the opposition in open, fair elections; and he will use his unique ability to divide and conquer in order to have his way while Vladimir Putin is waiting in the wings.
It is time to wake up from your slumber, America, because you, too, can be ruled by a dictator.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.