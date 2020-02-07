In a radio ad, state Sen. Chris Jacobs tells voters that he stands with the President. This is the President that genuflects to Russia.
Rebecca Kheel of The Hill reported “U.S. Pulls Back Surveillance on ISIS convoy at Russian request” on on Sept. 8, 2017.
Jeff Mason and Patricia Zengerle from Reuters reported “Trump revealed intelligence secrets to Russia in the Oval Office” on May 15, 2017. The President's reveal resulted in the U.S. having to remove a Russian official who was spying for us.
Politico’s Matthew Nussbaum reported on July 16, 2018, “President Donald Trump on Monday publicly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies, refusing to condemn the Kremlin for interference in the 2016 election and saying ‘I don’t see any reason’ why Russia would have hacked Democratic computer servers.”
On Oct. 8, 2019, Business Insider’s Sarah Gray wrote that “The U.S. pulling out of both Syria and the Open Skies Treaty would be the best birthday present for Vladimir Putin.”
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report stated that “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 Presidential election in sweeping and systemic faction.” Yet, Republicans and the President’s administration have refused to strengthen our election infrastructure despite Mr. Mueller testifiying under oath that “The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious” challenges to our democracy, and “They are still doing it while we sit here.”
Faced with credible evidence that the President was abusing his powers, compromised national security and undermined the integrity of U.S. Democratic process, Republicans would not even seek testimony or documents. U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander stated, “There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven.” Yet, the Republicans and Mr. Jacobs continue to support the President.
My question for Mr. Jacobs is: Why are you swearing fealty to a man and not allegiance to the Constitution?
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
