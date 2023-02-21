In our future, climate change will play a significantly nasty role in our lives if we fail to mitigate this problem. New York’s climate scoping plan is a good start to this vital effort.
Yet, as the commentary "Misinformation is filling New York's climate plan information void" — published Feb. 17 in the Union-Sun & Journal — indicates, we have very loud and incorrect voices interrupting efforts to do the right thing. This misinformation is incredibly sad and unfortunately will serve to make the climate crisis even more harsh due to delayed mitigation.
Considering the scope of this crisis, with its crushing droughts, floods, heat waves, storms and wildfires, we should all be talking about this problem every day. We all need to strive to say and do the right thing for a more sustainable future. People need to become more informed about our climate situation and discuss the facts of the climate crisis. Wallowing around in this quagmire of false information is just plain stupid.
It would be wonderful if we could reach a point where Americans were mostly united behind this issue and anxious to solve this crisis. A sane society would strive to meet these goals! Where did our sanity go?
SALLY COURTRIGHT, Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.