The COVID-19 pandemic has created a need for some changes in the way we do things. One change might be long overdue in some public school cafeterias.
During my four decades of teaching, I have visited many public schools and in almost every one of the schools, elementary, middle and high school, they did not have warm water and soap hand-washing sinks in their cafeterias for the students to use before they sat down to eat.
After many years of cafeteria duty, I saw a real need for sinks in the cafeteria, where the children could use them and go back to their seat and eat. I do not think I ever saw a student leave his meal and food tray to walk all the way down the hall to wash his hands. Children would rarely do that.
I asked many administrators from the schools I have visited about the lack of student hand-washing facilities inside their cafeteria, where the students come in fast, eat fast and leave for their next classes in a whirlwind. Almost every one of the administrators said there was no need for sinks since the student restrooms were just down the hall.
Yes, there were restrooms down the hall, but this is about ensuring good hygiene and requiring that every student going to eat their lunch washes their hands and dries them off with paper towels. It is also about convenience and availability for all those children with their immediate needs like spills, sticky hands, coughs and big sneezes. This may be a reason why colds and flus have been known to spread through schools so quickly. Hand sanitizers just cannot replace warm soapy water and paper towels to clean up sticky messes and big sneezes.
A few years ago, I asked a school system's own in-house maintenance plumbers what it would cost to install a long, trough-type hand washing sink in the cafeteria where the students line up for food trays. They said it was feasible and would cost around $1,500. I also asked a local plumbing contractor for the same thing and he said around $2,000. So, consider this, with a one-time expense for the sink and installation, and then the soap and paper towel supplies, hand cleansing and the resulting hygiene would be available for all children big and small. It would be a wise investment and could aid in limiting the spread of colds, flus and other infectious diseases.
Ask your children or grandchildren if they have a sink with warm water and soap in their cafeteria. If not, you might consider speaking with a school board member or administrator about having a good one installed, considering the need for good hygiene and this recent COVID-19 pandemic threat to us all.
EARLE HOLT, Lockport
