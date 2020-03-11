Should communism be an American way of life? Has the American Dream that millions seek from their oppressive countries lost its luster? This is a very scary time for me because there is a growing American population that believes the answer to this question is yes.
Two countries that come to mind are North Korea and South Korea. They tell the classic story of communist versus capitalist. Immediately following the Korean war in 1953, both North and South Korea, from an economic standpoint, were the same: very poor and war torn. But if you look now, these two countries are very different. So different, in fact, you would never believe they were once one nation. Seoul, South Korea, is a bustling metropolis that would give some of America's largest cities a run for their own money. A lot of great companies were created there: Samsung, LG, Hyundai and KIA, to name a few, all thanks to adopting western capitalist ideas and successfully implementing them.
North Korea is a very different story. Not much has changed there. Propaganda City is still just a façade, meant to give false illusions. North Korea is a true sign of communism's failure through poor and selfish leadership causing mass deaths due to famine, unjustified executions and neglect.
Many different countries have given aid to North Korea, including America, as we made deals with them for disarmament that they have never complied with. But the biggest supporters were all communist countries, which did not help North Korea grow and prosper. If anything, they have declined. make no mistake about it. North Korea is not the only one that is guilty of this. This is an absolute failure of the communist system.
JEREME BROWN, Clarence
