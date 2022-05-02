EDITOR'S NOTE: May 1 through May 7 is Teacher Appreciation Week.
Educators, you are doing it! You are resilient, dedicated, and compassionate which allows you to adapt to a changing world of education. You are amazing! Most of you knew at an early age you wanted to be a teacher. You are invested in this profession.
The school district families you belong to work to educate each child. Administrators, support staff, custodians, secretaries, bus personnel and educators work together and sometimes alone to encourage the child’s individual growth. We never know who will put the smile on a child’s face with just a reassuring word. It is a beautiful feeling. Know that you all are part of their education.
School districts have become increasingly aware of family needs in the past two years. Teachers and district employees have, with compassion, helped to provide for district families. This can be in the form of federal or state programs or personal help.
During the last two years, we have learned more about children and their needs. Some are giving/teaching student independence, increasing concentration skills, handling anxiety and pressure. Students want friends, old and new. Most fear the unknown. Children want to belong.
Listen, speak softly, show empathy, watch and see what students need, as you have always done and continue to do.
Will we be back to more traditional education come September? Or will our newfound knowledge help to change our schools, maybe just a little?
As retired teachers, we applaud all of you!
MICHELLE CLAUS, Retired Educators of New York / Western Zone Retired Teachers' Association president
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.