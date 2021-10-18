I have never been one who is actively involved in politics, nor have I ever publicly issued a recommendation for any candidate. However, with one particular race and one specific candidate, I feel compelled to weigh in.
John Ottaviano is a candidate in the race for Niagara County judge. I have spent nearly 40 years in the banking industry in Niagara County. I have also been a board member of numerous Niagara County organizations throughout my career. During that time, I have either directly or indirectly interacted with John in instances and situations too numerous to count. I have always found him to be knowledgeable, informed, responsive and balanced in his approach.
Many of us may never have interacted with John on any professional level. Many of us have never and will never see the inside of a courtroom or know the day to day responsibilities of a Niagara County judge. However, in my humble opinion, John's experience, approach and demeanor are exactly what is needed in this role. Throughout his career, John has represented the interests of Niagara County well. He has quietly and efficiently carried out his responsibilities and has earned the honor of your vote.
This election season, please vote for John Ottaviano as Niagara County judge. It will be a vote well cast.
JOAN AUL, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.