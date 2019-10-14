This is an open letter to residents in the city's 5th Ward, for which I am the alderman.
I have served the 5th Ward for four years and I have represented everyone with a continued energy and enthusiasm. I love my job and the City of Lockport and I have worked tirelessly for the betterment of our area and the city.
I have been extremely transparent and informative throughout my tenure and will continue to be so. I have written numerous letters to the US&J Mailbag, have done monthly LCTV shows for four years and have posted ongoing information on social media, all for the purpose of keeping everyone up to speed and as informed as possible on events, job openings, civil service announcements and Common Council actions. There isn’t an interview that I haven’t done! I have also been an active participant in the planning of city-sponsored events and I continue to attend as many city-wide events as possible, from parades to hot dog grilling.
In June of this year, I was diagnosed with Stage 2 prostate cancer. I am currently doing daily treatments for the entire month of October and the prognosis is very positive. The diagnosis was a result of a wellness visit and I strongly encourage everyone to visit their medical provider on a regular basis. Early detection is essential for treatment success. Be diligent!
I have always been very visible and very approachable every day of the year and will continue that practice. I may not be as visible this month leading up to the election as in the past because of the treatments. I’m hoping that my transparency and work ethic throughout the year are more important than a bi-annual knock on the door. Thank you for understanding. Please remember me on Nov. 5.
Thank you to everyone for all your support throughout the years! #LOCKPORTPROUD #CANCERSUCKS
RICK ABBOTT, Lockport
