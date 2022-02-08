In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in the landmark case Roe v. Wade that a woman's legal right to privacy extended to her decision to have an abortion. This effectively legalized abortion. The result has been more than 90 million abortions in the United States over the past 49 years.
Abortion is an emotional issue, a legal issue where states make it so, but most of all it's a spiritual issue. Regrettably, most don't recognize this: God is the creator of life; what God says is the final word.
The taking of life is not a mere political issue. If you think it is, you're wrong. It's a moral and ethical matter because life belongs to God.
A woman who is pregnant has a child in the "womb" — a human life, not a mass or blob of tissue. The Bible considers the unborn in the mother's womb to be human life, nothing less. It's considered murder to take an action that destroys that unborn life.
Any culture or people that has participated in child sacrifice has declined and disappeared from history. Ancient Carthage was destroyed by Rome. Judah was invaded and destroyed by Babylon, its temple razed and the people deported.
We're not so different today. While ancient people would murder their children to please a false god, modern people do the same in honor of a different kind of god, the god of self. This is a hard saying, but it is the truth. The unborn are slaughtered in the millions when they interfere with the pursuit of selfish pleasure and the god of convenience. Abortion is the shedding of innocent blood.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
