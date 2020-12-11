It's gift time. Don't forget your sanitation workers. They work hard for you all year long and in all kinds of weather.
Their job is strenuous and dangerous. This past spring saw record volumes of trash out for pickup. Most people were home due to COVID-19 orders and used the extra time for cleanup. Some Modern drivers had to work 16-hour days to finish their routes.
Any job on the highway is dangerous today. One sanitation worker was struck in the ribs by a mirror of a car that came too close to his truck. Another was overcome by fumes from trash he picked up. He was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment.
Rainy days are worse for the crews because everything is heavier when rain-soaked.
How do crews keep from getting COVID-19? I don't know. A customer would not let you know if the disease was present.
During ice storms or heavy snows, I do my garbage men a favor: I don't take my totes out. They will keep another week.
Let's all remember our sanitation workers this Christmas season. Tim Hortons cards are a favorite; Christmas treats or even cash will do, too.
LYNFORD STRONG, Newfane
