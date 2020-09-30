This is an open letter to members of the UAW Local 686 Retirees chapter.
I want my UAW brothers and sisters to know that I've been working on a lot of things so I can keep you informed about what is going on with the union. First, know that your UAW benefit has no changes for the rest of 2020 or 2021.
Second, know that all of my decisions — and the decisions and the work of your leadership, as well as the direction of the international union and the decision of our Region 9 director Jeff Binz — to postpone all chapter meetings and our Christmas party this year, as well as all other functions, because of COVID-19, were for your safety and your family's safety.
The UAW hall is open by appointment only, to retirees and members only. To get an appointment, call the hall at (716) 433-6747. The hours are 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; benefit office hours are on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
I will keep all of our retirees informed about any changes involving our meetings. For updates and further notifications, please turn to the Union-Sun & Journal, the Niagara Gazette, WLVL 1340 AM and 105.3 FM radio.
I would like to personally thank Joyce Miles and John Brundo of the Union-Sun & Journal, and John Maser and his staff at WLVL, for all their help. They are great people for this community, helping Local 686 get the message out to members during the COVID-19 crisis.
I am sorry for all the inconvenience that this has caused, but again, it is for the safety and wellbeing of you, your family and friends. If you have any questions, call (716) 434-0262. In solidarity ...
SAL PUSATERI, JR., president, UAW Local 686 Retirees Chapter, Lockport
