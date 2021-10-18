On November 2nd, our residents will have a very important election for our next county court judge. I am proud to endorse and support Mike Benedict for county court judge. Mike Benedict is the right candidate for this important position. He has worked as an attorney handling primarily criminal law for the last 17 years. During that time, he was the felony public defender in our county. He handled more than 2,000 criminal cases and over 200 felony hearings. I know that he will do a great job as our next judge.
All lawyers are not the same. All lawyers do not have the right experience for the position. When lawyers graduate and pass the bar, they are qualified to practice any area of law that they choose, but many do not choose criminal law as Mike Benedict has chosen. It is critical to keep this in mind.
Please do not overlook the importance of this election. This is a decision that will impact the county for approximately 10 years. Organizers say, “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” This is your opportunity to be part of the decision-making process and choose who will represent you at the table as the next county court judge. Do your due diligence and vote for the right candidate.
Mike Benedict is qualified and he is the right candidate for county court judge. I hope you will join me and vote for Mike Benedict.
EZRA SCOTT JR., Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.