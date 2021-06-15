I enjoy our local paper and read it every day it is published. Besides the comics, I especially appreciate the various columnists the Union-Sun & Journal offers, some from national sources and some local sources.
While I do not agree with everything I read, I like to see what others are thinking and see how I might stretch my mind to understand other points of view. Granted, sometimes that is hard, but mostly, I find it stimulating.
In a recent op-ed column, B.B. Singer wrote about the sad events of January 6th, which I agree were very sad. I had tears streaming down my face when watching the actions on TV that day.
What I totally disagree with Singer about is his equation of last summer's riots and the riot/insurrection on January 6th.
The difference between the two is that the events of January 6th were at the very seat of our democracy ... at the U.S. Capitol building, where our elected officials govern from, where they pass laws from, where they do things, hopefully, for the betterment of our country. It was not just in any city, it was in Washington, D.C., the capital of our beloved country.
That is a huge difference between riots in our cities last summer (which I deplored), and the insurrection in our capital, at the Capitol, an insurrection on our democracy.
REV. PATRICIA MARIE LUDWIG, retired, Wrights Corners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.