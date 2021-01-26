This is in response to a couple of articles in the Jan. 12 edition.
It was antifa and the liberals that rioted after Trump won in 2016.
It was antifa and the liberals that have been rioting with Black Lives Matter the last four years.
It was antifa and the liberals that held the city of Portland, Oregon, hostage for over a hundred days! They erected barriers and had weapons. Talk about an attack on democracy!
So if you are going to condemn violence you have to condemn both sides or you are a judgmental hypocrite. You can’t be impartial. Instead of pointing fingers we should be joining hands!
CATHY SMITH, Lockport
