What would America in the 21st century look like if Christian leaders told church members from pulpits that it was our time to decide elections in the United States and we better do it on our knees praying?
I believe one of the primary reasons why God has elevated Donald Trump in American politics is to end this shedding of innocent blood.
The church should be repenting on a massive scale and peacefully acting to shut down all known abortion clinics.
As a Christian, to vote for politicians who suggest abortion makes one guilty of murder.
Donald Trump is an immature Christian, but he is also pro-life. He has taken a politically unpopular and even courageous stand against this shedding of innocent blood in the United States. The church must refuse to vote for any political candidate regardless of political party who supports abortion.
I firmly believe that the future of America in this season is in the hands of the Baby Boomers. If they will support Donald Trump and raise their voice against the national shedding of innocent blood, I believe Trump will win re-election in 2020. They should know the lives of their children and grandchildren depend on it.
Three thousand babies are executed every day in America by a paid assassin. Who is paying the assassins? The babies’ very own parents.
The strategy of the devil, the “swamp” in Washington, D.C., is maneuvering Trump into an angry and reactionary state. Their strategy is to provoke him into a costly mistake that will give them grounds to accuse and impeach him.
Pray that President Trump allows the Lord to fight for him.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
