In the midst of uncertain times, I rest and rejoice in the reality that one day soon, Jesus Christ will return to deliver His faithful followers and usher in everlasting peace upon the earth.
But at present, things are very different. Chaos and iniquity are running rampant throughout our country.
No sooner had we sensed a glimmer of hope that the coronavirus pandemic was behind us, than racial and civil unrest began to erupt in response to the shocking death of George Floyd. What began as a series of protests accusing police of racial bias was quickly co-opted by anarchists and revolutionists who week to tear down our institutions, traditions, faith and families.
Recent images of arson and destruction splashed across our screens are intended to cause fear, stoke anger and feed the flames of racial tension and class warfare. Whatever your view of President Trump, there is little doubt this divisiveness is being advanced by a largely complicit media that is also intent on suppressing a post-COVID-19 economic resurgence before November, in an attempt to thwart the President's re-election.
America was built on faith in God, strong families, hard work, rugged individualism and the rule of law. Today, all of these are under attack by pouncing wolves seeking to tear our nation apart.
Scientific socialism is an imminent danger to our republic. If fully enacted, it will suppress independent thought; it will eliminate free speech; it will publicly shame and criminalize those who dissent; and, most importantly, it will turn hearts away from the worship of our creator.
Make no mistake, we are living in the midst of a spiritual war between God and Satan. I truly believe our Lord's return is fast approaching — and He will win the victory.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
