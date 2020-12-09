Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump by a record-setting 6 million popular votes in the 2020 presidential election. Trump, being the scoundrel that he is, challenged the results and called our country's presidential election a sham, a hoax created by the Democratic Party. Unfortunately his gullible followers swallowed all of his fabrications and lies and a series of legal attempts to nullify the election commenced. Our loyal legal system, correctly, has overruled these brazen attempts and Biden has been recognized as President-elect.
Donald Trump has always had one prime concern in life and that is for himself. In doing so, as president he has seriously weakened our country and given joy to our enemies. Historians will judge his performance harshly. He was and is totally inept for the job of leading our great nation.
We are at present a divided nation and must come together. This pandemic has caused much death and destruction to our people and our economy. Let's cooperate with our new political leadership and our respected medical community in restoring our nation's greatness. If we do not stick together and follow our leadership we will only prolong our misery dealing with this evil virus.
Our ancestors have set a high bar of achievement during our country's darkest days and, God willing, I'm confident we will add Covid-19 to that list in the months ahead. It'll make us proud once again to be Americans.
JACK PERACCINY, Middleport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.