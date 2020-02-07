Now that impeachment proceedings have concluded, I wholeheartedly agree with the president. Like him, I truly believe he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and . . . wouldn’t lose any voters."
Like all cults and their “leaders,” this presidency and its supporters are central to what has become an ongoing and intensifying American tragedy. Sadly, none of this will end well. God help us.
ROBERT C. FROST, Barker
