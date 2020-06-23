The Lockport graduating class of 2020 has missed out on many events that traditional graduating classes enjoy every year. In 2020, the students had to endure many events being cancelled as a result of the pandemic called COVID-19.
We, like many families, had low expectations for Graduation Day. But, the Lockport school superintendent, Michelle Bradley, and all of the Lockport High School teachers knew they could make this graduation day a special one that no one will ever forget.
As we entered the high school’s property, teachers lined the pathway to welcome and congratulate every single student. Music, balloons and gifts welcomed all the graduates and their families. On a beautiful Saturday morning, instead of enjoying the day with their families, the teachers spent the day celebrating the success of the students they’ve taught for the past four years. Because of their effort, all the students and their families experienced the “good old fashioned American spirit,” the ability to overcome adversity.
So, on behalf of all the class of 2020 families, I’d like to thank all the high school administrators and teachers for their outstanding effort! I’m so proud of the graduates and of the Lockport school district. Keep up the great work!
MARK CROCKER, Lockport
