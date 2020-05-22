Why am I running for the school board? That is a fantastic question. There are many great reasons to take on such a job, and probably even more to not take the job. Before I answer my question, I want to say a little about myself and what I believe in.
I am a lifelong resident of Lockport. I went to Washington Hunt Elementary, Emmet Belknap Middle, and graduated from Lockport High in 1995. I grew up here, I live here, I have a son in fifth grade and a stepdaughter in 11th grade, and I am fully committed to making our community great again.
I believe in making sure that our children get the best possible education, and I am committed to ensuring that our school resources are spent with that in mind. Will it benefit a child in the classroom? Then I will be an advocate for it. Does it take money away from their overall education? Then why do we even need it in the budget? Can we trim it back, or even completely remove it? The money we spend needs to improve the classroom and all other opportunities for all of our children. That is how we put our children and their educators first.
I believe that money well spent can go a long way. Money wasted on frivolous things just because they are shiny and new is not how we keep in good graces with the community. As a taxpayer, I have no problem being a good citizen. What I do have a problem with is when the tax money is spent in a less than wise way. I know if it makes me scratch my head, it sure is making a lot of others scratch their heads as well.
I believe in open and honest communication. This seems to have become a rare commodity with some incumbents on the current board. I truly believe that all voices should be heard. I want to listen. I do not believe your voice should be stifled.
I am running for school board trustee for a very simple reason: To show my kids that an honest, caring citizen can make a difference, and make things better.
I encourage everyone to take advantage of the vote by mail ballot this year, make your voice heard and change how our district is currently being run to something new and better. And as always, I thank you for your support.
STEVEN ALLORE, Lockport
