Dear President Biden: I am writing to encourage you to grant clemency to Reality Leigh Winner. March 3, 2021, will mark 45 months of imprisonment for this young woman whose “crime” was to alert America to the threat against our democracy by Russian interference in our 2016 election. She is essentially a political prisoner of the Trump administration.
Armed insurrectionists who violently attacked our Capitol are free on the streets of America.
Congresspersons who committed sedition are free and still sitting in Congress.
Senators who actively worked to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power are free and voting in the Senate.
It may be that you cannot single-handedly mete out justice to the above individuals. You can, however, offer justice to a young woman who risked her life and liberty to sound the alarm to the democracy she swore to protect from all enemies, foreign and domestic. I urge you to release Reality Leigh Winner from prison. It is past time for her to come home.
JUDITH A. KEYS, Lewiston
