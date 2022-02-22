Congressman Chris Jacobs voted, along party lines, against H.R. 4521, the “America COMPETES Act of 2022.” This legislation provides $52 billion for microchip research, development and private sector investment of manufacturing of microchips. Microchips are essential for our economic and national security interest. Furthermore, this legislation provides $45 billion to strengthen our supply chain by acquisition of critical goods and equipment necessary for our national security and economic vitality.
This legislation provides good jobs with competitive wages. That is why it has the support of the AFL-CIO, United Steel Workers and the Alliance of American Manufacturers among others.
While the Republican party’s objective is to block Democratic success, Mr. Jacobs' obligation is to the citizens he represents. The poverty rate in Orleans, Livingston and Niagara counties is greater than 10% (U.S. Census report, July 1, 2021). Improving economic activity should be job one for Mr. Jacobs. His cynical opposition shows his devotion to national party politics, not to the citizens he represents. Our congressional district needs a representative, not a party bureaucrat.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.