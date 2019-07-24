Once again, the Confer Classic golf tournament was a huge success, due to many wonderful people and dedicated volunteers, starting with: Bob Confer. This young man wears many hats and is very passionate about Boy Scouts and their future. Thank you, Bob and helpers.
The other fantastic crew is Jim at Willowbrook Golf Course; his staff is over-the-top wonderful and will do anything to help him and make people always feel welcome. What a wonderful place to go and just relax and have lunch or dinner. Good job, Jim and Robin and your great crew!
We are also blessed each year with very generous donations and/or donors.
Boy Scouts of America has shaped some pretty impressive young men in our area alone. They are our future and we need to continue to support them.
CAROL GENET, Gasport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.