October 12 is National Farmer’s Day, and in recognition of the hard-working team we have at Torrey Farms in Elba, I wanted to extend my gratitude to each and every employee on our farm.
As soon as the pandemic reached upstate New York in early spring, and in addition to the extensive sanitation processes that were already in place, we implemented additional safety protocols. We explained the situation to all staff, provided necessary PPE, and encouraged everyone to remain on the farm by utilizing delivery services from groceries, stores and local restaurants. The well-being of our workers and their families has always been our top priority.
Not only is our team of over 250 dedicated to the health and safety of each other and every cow on the farm, they are also committed to Western New York and all of our rich, natural resources. Our employees take great pride in being stewards of the land, caregivers of the cows, and providers of the nutritious milk and produce we all enjoy.
Next time you visit the farmers’ market, grocery store, or food pickup site for some milk, butter, yogurt, cheese or vegetables, think of the farmers, store employees, truck drivers and other essential workers that helped stock those shelves. We are grateful for our local partners, including Upstate Milk Cooperative, Fix Trucking, Stahl Trucking and Paul Marshall Trucking, who help get our milk and cabbage from our farm to your table.
Now more than ever, farms are being recognized for their essential work, and I’m proud to tip my hat to every employee and partner that makes up the Torrey Farm essential family.
MAUREEN TORREY, owner, Torrey Farms, Inc., Elba, Genesee County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.