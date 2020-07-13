Ryan Goodman, in Just Security, (July 8, 2020), wrote: “The heart of the criticism of President Trump’s handling of Russian bounty intelligence reports has been his lack of action toward Moscow to safeguard American troops threatened by Russia’s aggression.” This is not the first time Mr. Trump's actions have called into question his safeguarding of American interest.
In February 2017, General John Nicholson, Commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, testified before the Senate Armed Service Committee that Russia was providing weapons and provisions to the Taliban. Instead of confronting Russia, Mr. Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and reportedly passed highly classified information to the Russians.
In September 2017 Defense Secretary General James Mattis, in a joint press conference with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, (U.S. Department of Defense transcripts, Sept. 28, 2017), raised the Russian arms issue. The issue of Russia arming Afghanistan's opposition was again raised in March 2018 by General Nicholson, in an interview with BBC reporter Justin Rowlatt. Yet, on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Mr. Trump sided with Russia over the U.S. intelligence community.
Mr. Trump has abandoned our Kurdish allies and turned Syria over to the Russians. Now, he is unilaterally withdrawing troops from Germany in another gift to Russia. He has insulted Gold Star Families, attacked John McCain’s bravery, and taken money authorized for the military to build his wall. The bounty on coalition forces by Russia is just the latest assault on America that the President has failed to address. Shameful.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
