B.B. Singer, in an op-ed printed in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal on March 23, referred to the coronavirus using a racist slur. The only reason to call the coronavirus ["the terrible Chinese virus"] is to belittle and demonize someone other than us, to divide our community. Coronavirus is unfamiliar and frightening, and referring to it as a race or ethnicity personifies the threat and deliberately creates a racist bias.
Over the past year there has been a surge in hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Island Americans as a direct result of these racist slurs. It is disappointing that your newspaper would print such racist opinions. We need everyone to work together to overcome the pandemic. Blaming, scapegoating, labeling the virus an ethnic slur will not help, it will only prevent everyone from working together to overcome the pandemic.
I strongly urge the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal to use its editorial power to edit out racist language.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.