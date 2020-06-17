Judicial elections are not supposed to be negative. They are required, by law, to be positive and about the candidate’s qualifications and experience.
This year, Mike Benedict is running for Niagara County Court Judge. He has dedicated his campaign to positive messages, and used his campaign committee to serve the community. His message is, and has always been, that he has the qualifications, experience and character to serve as our Judge honorably. Mike has always been a pillar of our community. He has worked tirelessly to help those that need help the most. He does not volunteer his time and make donations because he is running for Judge … he has always done this. And he always will.
In the past week or so, his opponent and her team of political thugs unleashed a barrage of false and misleading attacks on Mike. This is Niagara County politics at its worst. Mike is the most genuine, caring and ethical man I know. Despite the negative attacks, and the mounting pressure to respond accordingly, Mike will not deviate from his message of positivity. If his opponent was confident in her qualifications and experience, I am sure she would keep her campaign positive too.
In the end, Mike Benedict’s character is shining through in this election. The way he conducts himself is the only proof we need that he is the only choice for Niagara County Court Judge.
JASON CAFARELLA, Niagara Falls
