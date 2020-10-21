Against intense adversity, President Trump is guaranteeing the sovereignty of the United States amongst a worldwide push for globalism.
The stakes have never been higher.
Will We The People throw out our Constitution?
Will We The People allow unnamed bureaucrats to make our laws?
Will We The People be ruled by a one-world dictator?
The future of our great republic is under attack. This begs the question: What will the world look like after Trump?
Awake, people! Think before you vote. Do you want freedom or dictatorship?
TIMOTHY D. PAYNE, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.