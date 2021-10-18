As a resident of Niagara Falls, I can honestly say that I am scared. The number of violent crimes are through the roof. Literally every day I read that there is a shooting or a murder. At what point will quiet, law abiding residents be the victims?
We need to hold our politicians accountable. But more important than that, we need to make sure that we have qualified judges. We can’t allow the hard work of our police departments to be wasted because unqualified judges make mistakes.
Mike Benedict is running for county court judge, and from what I read, he is extremely qualified. I even read that multiple law enforcement agencies endorsed him because he is so qualified. To me, there is no better reason to vote for a judge than the police professionals we rely on agreeing that he is the most qualified person.
I urge everyone to vote for Mike Benedict on November 2.
KIERA AGEE, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.