Every week children and teachers are being killed in our schools. They are afraid to go to school, suffer from and seek treatment for clinically significant anxiety/depression. What a sad way for these students formative educational years to be spent, filled with fears around survival.
Republicans in Congress, I urge you to make school a safe haven again by passing legislation to ban the sale of semi automatic rifles (AR-15s). Please stop taking money from the NRA — they have no sense of decency and care nothing about American lives.
Our children and teachers are made of flesh and blood — they are human beings like you and me. Your first priority is the safety of all Americans. Ban the sale of weapons of war.
Our nation had a ban on semi automatic weapons from 1994 to 2004; during this time the risk of dying from a mass shooting was reduced by 70%.
Please ban semi automatic weapons; the future of all American lives depends on it. Open your hearts with love for our children, teachers, and all Americans.
(And to fellow readers: Please make copies of this letter and give them to family and friends who in turn will send a copy to their Republican congressmember. God bless you!)
CONNIE TAYLOR, Niagara Falls
