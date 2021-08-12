The United States is currently the only country in the world with soaring Covid numbers. We have 17% of the world’s daily new Covid infections despite the fact that we have the best vaccine supply in the world. The new, highly contagious delta variant is causing children to be sicker in record numbers. Twenty-five percent of all children diagnosed with covid at The Children’s Hospital in New Orleans are sick enough to be admitted to the intensive care unit. The Children’s Hospital is treating record numbers of very sick children due to Covid, half under 2 years of age. Unvaccinated adults are responsible.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging the FDA to move quickly to authorize the Covid vaccine for kids. Second best, universal masking reduces the risk of transmission to less than 1%. It is the best protection for unvaccinated children. State bans on mask mandates are being challenged by schools, courts and even private companies. Florida, among other states, has a ban on mask mandates, but is leading in pediatric Covid cases. School starts next week in Florida and fleets of refrigerated mobile morgues are being purchased. It is illegal for private companies such as cruise ship providers in Florida to even ask people about their vaccine status, although the protocol at other ports is to ask. Politics is putting children at risk.
Be part of the solution. Protect children. Get vaccinated.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
