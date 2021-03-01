Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Winds diminishing some overnight. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Winds diminishing some overnight. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.