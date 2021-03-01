A golden statue of Donald Trump, rolled out at CPAC over the weekend, is like the golden calf.
The Bible says: "You shall not make for yourself a graven image, whether in the form of anything that is in heaven above, or that is on the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I the lord your God am a jealous God ..." (Exodus 20: 4-5a; New Revised Standard Version)
REV. PATRICIA M. LUDWIG, retired, Wright's Corners
