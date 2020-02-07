Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar is not going to stop its fight to save our town from the Bear Ridge Solar project. To call these projects "farms" is ludicrous. I have recently even heard them being marketed as "gardens." Does your garden release hazardous chemicals? Does your garden have a DANGER sign on it?
The life expectancy of these panels is approximately 20 years. We all know how fast that time goes by. What happens then? Who cleans up the mess? We do. The taxpayers.
These panels have known carcinogens in them. Who pays for the cancer care and other health problems? The chemicals will be released into the soil and enter our ground water. Who pays to clean that up?
Ask yourself: What will be the community benefit of these contaminated properties after these solar gardens are gone? The land will be reduced to brownfield that can't be used for anything.
And then our "Right to Farm" signs will be removed. The governor will have moved on and we will be stuck with a mess.
And I'm an optimist!
DONNA HEISER, Sanborn
