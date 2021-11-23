I was sickened and saddened by the outcome of the "rape/assault" trial in Lewiston. If this family were poor, there would most likely be a very different outcome.
I would like to know exactly what the judge's thoughts were in regard to making the wrong decision.
These young girls deserved better treatment than they were given by the courts. But, this type of nonsense is old school and continues to this day in every region.
I sincerely hope the young ladies involved have learned their lesson, as well. Where were their parents when all of this was going on?
The whole incident is just one more reason there needs to be more accountability by parents, teachers and adults surrounding vulnerable children.
The young man obviously has a mental health issue (deviance) and to let him off with probation so he can prey on another woman again is absolutely ludicrous.
DEBRA GRUSZECKI, Kenmore
