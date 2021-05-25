I’ve had the good fortune of practicing law in Niagara County for the past 45 years. For decades, I worked as a Niagara County Public Defender, and I have also operated a private practice in Niagara Falls. Throughout my career, I have appeared in front of hundreds of judges and handled thousands of criminal cases, including many serious felony cases in Niagara County Court. Mike Benedict has the right experience and qualifications to be our next Niagara County Court Judge.
Over the past 17 years, I’ve worked with Mike in the Public Defender’s Office and on privately-retained cases. I’ve handled cases in front of County Judge Sara Sheldon when he was her confidential law clerk. Mike is diligent, hard-working, and quite intelligent on issues relating to criminal and civil law. I admire his tenacity when representing clients, and respect his insight when he was assisting Judge Sheldon with her cases.
Niagara County has two county judge positions that oversee the entirety of the Niagara County criminal justice system. Criminal cases are the primary responsibility of a county judge. With the massive criminal case backlog created by Covid, our next county judge needs to be ready on day one to oversee these very serious criminal cases. The proper resolution of these cases has a great impact on our community. I am confident that Mike Benedict is up to the task. He has the right experience for the job, and has proven time and time again that he will work hard for this community as a public servant.
I will be voting for Mike Benedict during the Primary Election on June 22nd and I hope you’ll consider doing the same.
ROBERT VIOLA, Niagara Falls
