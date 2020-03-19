Our county of Niagara will elect a new county judge soon. My vote will be for Mike Benedict. His experience as an attorney and law clerk has shown dedication, honesty and integrity. Mike is a concerned father and husband who believes in justice and ethics. He has proven himself at his profession with impeccable working class efforts. Our county of Niagara needs a judge who will consider the rule of law, who will bring clear, concise thought, not "connections" from the past. Niagara County truly has an opportunity to elect a judge we can trust. Vote Benedict for Niagara County Judge.
DOUG NICHOLSON, Lockport
