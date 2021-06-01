I’ve practiced law for decades in Niagara County. I am fortunate to have also served as a Niagara Falls City Court Judge and as an acting Family Court Judge in Niagara County and Erie County. Because I presided over both criminal and civil litigation, I know first hand the kind of challenges that a judge will face. The position requires the right combination of experience and character. This is why I am endorsing Michael Benedict, Esq., for Niagara County Court Judge.
I first met Mike when he was a second-year law student at the University at Buffalo Law School. He applied for an internship at my office, and after interviewing him I immediately offered Mike the position. Since that day, he continues to impress me. Whether it was as a law student, or as an advocate in the courtroom, his knowledge of the law, principled advocacy, and professional demeanor are obvious.
There is no question for me that Mike is the right candidate for Niagara County Court. Mike’s demeanor, paired with his extensive criminal law experience, makes him a perfect fit for the position. He will serve this community well as judge.
ROBERT MERINO, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.