I’ve worked as a criminal defense lawyer for over 26 years, including operating my own law office and as a Niagara County public defender. During that time, I’ve represented thousands of clients and appeared in almost every court in Niagara County. I know the criminal justice system well, and I know how important it is to elect a knowledgeable and experienced attorney to the position that oversees the criminal justice system in our county. That is why I am supporting Mike Benedict, Esq. for County Court Judge.
Mike is the only candidate for County Judge who has experience in the criminal justice system. I had the pleasure of working with him for 11 years in the public defender’s office and through our private practices. He handled serious felony cases for our office, and was exceptional in his representation. It wasn’t a surprise to me when Mike was chosen by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon to work as her confidential law clerk. He has proven himself time and time again to be among the top trial lawyers in our community.
The position of Niagara County Judge is incredibly important to this community. A County Judge oversees the criminal justice system, including the most serious crimes committed in this county. Our next Niagara County Judge should have experience working in the criminal justice system, and Mike is experienced in every aspect. He’s been a defense attorney, a prosecutor, and a law clerk. Mike is ready to be our next County Judge on day one, and I hope you’ll join me in voting for him on June 22nd.
EDWARD ZEBULSKE, North Tonawanda
