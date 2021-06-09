Throughout the past year I have had the honor of getting to know Mike Benedict and learn about his experience and values as both a person and an attorney. I believe Mike is without a doubt the best candidate to succeed the Honorable Matthew J. Murphy as the next Niagara County Court Judge.
There are currently two judges overseeing criminal cases in Niagara County. Because of retirements and COVID-19, the docket is extremely backlogged. It is vital that our next Niagara County Judge is able to hit the ground running.
Mike Benedict has both the knowledge and experience to best serve the taxpayers of Niagara County. As law clerk for the Honorable Sara Sheldon, Mike assisted in numerous criminal cases over the past four years. This experience is invaluable as a new judge.
Although the June 22 primary election is to select a candidate for each party, this position is not about partisan politics. It is about the best, most experienced candidate to serve the people of Niagara County. Mike Benedict will have my vote. I urge you to learn a bit about him and hope you will join me in voting for him.
SEANNA BRADLEY, Barker
