When it comes to politics, I am usually agnostic. I’m one of these cynical people who tends to just think politics is full of people who consistently overpromise and underdeliver and very rarely make a huge difference. I’m far more concerned if my favorite team won or lost the previous night. Safe to say if a candidate grabs my attention, they ought to be special. Mike Benedict is in this rarified air for me.
Politicians often like to use buzz words like “honest,” “respectable,” “integrity” and “for the people” but if you were to ask them give examples where they exhibited these qualities, you might end up with an awkward silence. If you asked Mike Benedict to give you examples, he’d likely brush it off first, as he’s an extremely humble guy, but if he wanted to, he could give you an encyclopedia list of examples.
I’ve played basketball with Mike for over a decade now, often in very competitive games (He’s a really good player, for what it’s worth) and never once in that environment did I see him act like anything other than a gentleman. He’s often one of the first picks, not only because he’s a good player, but he’s a well-liked, cerebral player who you know is always going to play hard. It would be hard to imagine he wouldn’t bring these same attributes to the courtroom.
I found it very telling last year to see all the guys we played basketball with show up to support one of Mike’s fundraisers. It was very clear the group had immense respect for Benedict. A lot of candidates will be pushy and call in favors at the time of an election. Last month, while shooting hoops with Mike, he wasn’t the one urging me to go to a fundraiser, I asked if he had any fundraisers because I wanted to offer my support. I didn’t ask out of obligation like one would when a friend is moving, I asked because I genuinely wanted to help someone for whom I have the utmost respect.
By now most know Mike Benedict’s resume is rock solid and he certainly has the credentials needed to be a Niagara County judge. What is important is to know the man you’d be voting for in Mike is even more impressive. I remember when we first heard of him running for judge, I asked my dad if he could name five people who you would trust more than Mike Benedict. We struggled to come up with anyone. I’m sure if I were to ask my dad if he could think of a better candidate than Mike, we’d have a similar struggle.
ETHAN RANDALL, Lockport
