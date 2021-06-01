I am heavily involved with youth services in Niagara Falls. Mentoring youth to become future leaders is my passion. It was refreshing to meet with Mike Benedict and learn about his background. Our conversation immediately turned to his upbringing and his own involvement with the youth of Niagara County.
I learned that Mike grew up in a large family, and worked through college and law school to pay his own way. Twenty years ago, he and his wife, Laura, made the decision to live in this community and raise their children here. They encourage their children to be very active in the community. Like me, Mike also volunteers to coach his son’s basketball team.
We talked at length about the importance of providing guidance and support to our children. He asked me questions and listened to my ideas about mentoring youth in our community. The meeting was unlike any other meeting I’ve had with a candidate running for office. I truly believe he cares about what people in our community have to say instead of just trying to get elected.
That’s why it’s so easy for me to support Mike Benedict in the upcoming election. He shares my family and community values. He is principled, engaging, and his actions prove that he is invested in our community. He has the perfect temperament for a judge and will bring those values to the bench. Mike is already invested our community and will continue to change it for the better once elected Niagara County Court Judge.
SANQUIN STARKS, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.