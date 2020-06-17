I always thought you could tell a lot about a person by the way they played in a pick-up basketball game. Michelle Obama famously talked about how her brother Craig invited Barack to play basketball so he could assess Barack's moral character and approach to life. Craig went on to say about Barack, "He showed character on the court. He called fouls and gave up fouls. You have to trust the guys you're playing with in pickup, he'll make the right call."
These statements could be just as applicable to Niagara County Judge candidate Michael Benedict. I've been playing basketball with Mike for almost a decade and have collectively played with and against Mike over 100 games. While Mike is extremely competitive, you'd be hard pressed to find somebody who is more unselfish and plays with more integrity. If Mike fouls someone or the ball bounces off him before going out of bounds, you'll always get an honest answer, even if it hurts his team's chances of winning. While most of my encounters with Mike have been on the court, the times I've dealt with Mike off the court have further solidified my belief that Mike is a man of high character.
When it comes to politics, I'm admittedly not the most well-versed, but I've always been a firm believer in electing people I trust. Elected officials are leaders in the community and should be people who are determined to make a difference once elected. Benedict is not a career politician, in fact he's never run for office before, but his time spent in the community demonstrates that he's not the type of candidate that will just disappear after winning an election.
A lot of politicians like to use certain buzzwords such as "honest" or "trustworthy" in their campaign slogans, but these are often just empty-calorie words that don't accurately describe the candidate. This cannot be said about Mike Benedict. His campaign slogan says he's "respected" and "trusted" and these two words are Mike Benedict at his core. If you were to ask the guys he plays basketball with to describe Mike, "respected" and "trusted" are bound to come up.
With the political climate we currently face, it's more important that ever to have people in office who will genuinely make a difference, people who have high moral character. Mike Benedict checks both of these boxes. He's sure got my vote!
ETHAN RANDALL, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.